Assamese Actor Indra Bania’s Son, Gaurav Passes Away

The son of Assamese actor Indra Bania, Gaurav Bania passed away in Guwahati on Monday afternoon.
According to sources, Gaurav breathed his last at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at 12.20 pm. He had been undergoing treatment for cancer for the last three months.
Gaurav was also involved in performing arts like acting and music. He is survived by his mother, wife and son.
The mortal remains of Gaurav have been taken to his residence located in Guwahati’s Kahilipara area and the last rites will be performed thereafter at Navagraha cemetery.