‘Bard of Brahmaputra’ Bhupen Hazarika Remembered on His 12th Death Anniversary

Some facts about the Bard of Brahmaputra:

1. Hazarika was born into a family of artists and was the eldest among his 10 siblings.

2. He received his singing skills from his mother who introduced him to Assamese folk music.

3. With music surrounding him since his early childhood days, it was no surprise that Hazarika turned out to be a musical prodigy and created his first original piece of art at the age of 13.