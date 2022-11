Popular Assamese actor Siddhartha Sharma has been admitted to a hospital after he suffered a stroke due to high blood pressure related issues on Sunday.

Siddhartha Sarma has been admitted at the Health City Hospital in Guwahati.

He is currently being admitted at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Health City Hospital.

Siddhartha is popularly known for playing the role of police constable KK in the serial ‘Beharbari Outpost’.