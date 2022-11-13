Guwahati: Quarrel Over Rs 50 Ends In Attempted Murder, 1 Held

In a shocking case of attempted homicide, a youth was attacked by another with a sharp weapon in broad daylight in Guwahati on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident took place in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidam area. An assailant reportedly tried to slit the throat of a person with a razor blade at Bamunimaidam market.

The victim was identified as Jitu Kalita, a resident of North Jyotinagar locality in the city. Meanwhile, Chandmari Police have detained the assailant.

Officials identified the assailant as Jitumoni Kalita, a resident of Kushalnagar in Guwahati. Police suspect that the attempt to murder arose out of a quarrel between the two.

Police informed that the quarrel broke out between the two over just Rs 50. Both persons involved in the incident were reportedly in an inebriated condition.

In the meantime, the victim has been admitted to a hospital with injuries.