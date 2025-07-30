Assamese Actress Nandinee Kashyap Arrested After Fatal Hit-and-Run

In a major development in the Dakhingaon accident case that led to the death of 21-year-old Samiul Haque, Guwahati Police arrested Assamese actress Nandinee Kashyap in the early hours of Wednesday after invoking non-bailable sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The arrest was made at 1:30 AM after Section 105 of the BNS was added to the existing charges.

The fatal accident took place on the night of July 25 in the Dakhingaon area of Guwahati. The city police confirmed that the vehicle involved, driven by Nandinee Kashyap, had five previous challans, all related to speeding. The car allegedly hit a two-wheeler, critically injuring Samiul Haque. He was initially admitted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) and later shifted to Apollo Hospitals for advanced treatment. However, he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. This morning, Samiul Haque’s body was brought back to GMCH, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

Challan for Rush driving

Initially, Dispur police registered the case under Case No. 630/25 with bailable sections — 115(2), 125(b), and 281 of the BNS. Kashyap was summoned for questioning and allowed to leave on bond. However, after Samiul’s death, the police approached the court and obtained permission to include non-bailable sections, leading to her arrest.

The victim’s family has levelled serious allegations against Nandinee Kashyap and her family. In a statement to the media, Samiul's brother claimed that Nandinee had made a WhatsApp call to them after the accident, during which she allegedly threatened them and boasted of her political connections, including links to ministers, MLAs, and senior police officials. He further alleged that she had categorically refused to bear any medical expenses.

The family also denied claims made by Nandinee ’s mother, terming them “completely false,” and stated that they never requested to shift Samiul from GMCH to Apollo Hospitals. “We were not consulted. We never asked for him to be moved to Apollo,” said a family member.

On the night of the incident, Nandinee ’s father reportedly visited GMCH at around 10 PM to check on Samiul’s condition. However, in light of recent developments, the Haque family has announced that they no longer seek any assistance from the Kashyap family. “We fold our hands and request them to stay away. We don’t want any help from them anymore,” said a visibly distressed family member.

The family also expressed deep dissatisfaction with the treatment Samiul received at GMCH and criticised the role of the police, claiming that the initial response lacked urgency and seriousness. “Samiul did not receive the timely and proper treatment he needed. The police also failed to take immediate action,” they alleged.

Meanwhile, Dispur Traffic Police clarified that they were not informed of the incident on the night it occurred. It was only the next morning, on July 26, that they became aware of the accident. By then, the damage had been done. The DCP (Traffic) further stated that there was no record of any call to the police helpline number 100 from the accident site and that it remains unclear which official, if any, Nandinee Kashyap had contacted after the incident.

Nandinee ’s vehicle was initially seized for inspection by the Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) and later re-seized for forensic examination to determine whether it had indeed collided with the two-wheeler, as alleged. Investigators are still working to ascertain whether the case qualifies as a “hit-and-run.”

The case continues to unfold, and police have assured that all necessary steps will be taken as per the due process of law.

