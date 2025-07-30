Police Advised Her Not to Visit Hospital for Safety Reasons: Nandinee’s Mom

As outrage continues to mount across Assam over the tragic death of 21-year-old Samiul Haque, the family of actress Nandinee Kashyap has broken its silence. In a public statement, Nandinee ’s mother expressed deep sorrow over the incident and said the family had attempted to extend help from the very beginning.

“We’re devastated by what happened,” she said. “Our family wanted to support the young man in every way possible. Nandinee’s father even went to the hospital with money for his treatment, but a group of youths stopped him and threatened him.”

The young polytechnic student from Nalbari lost his life on July 25 after being hit by a speeding vehicle, allegedly driven by the actress. The incident has since triggered widespread protests across the state, with student bodies and civil society demanding swift justice.

Nandinee Kashyap was detained by police late Tuesday night from the Rajdhani Theatre rehearsal premises in North Guwahati. She was brought to Dispur Police Station for questioning and is currently being held at Panbazar Women Police Station. Police have not confirmed her arrest, stating that she is being interrogated as part of the ongoing investigation.

Family Defends Role, Reaffirms Willingness to Help

Nandinee’s mother also responded to allegations that the family failed to show empathy in the aftermath of the accident. “We were advised by police not to let Nandinee visit the hospital for safety reasons,” she said. “When we learned that Samiul was not receiving proper treatment at GMCH, we suggested shifting him to a private hospital.”

On reports of traffic violations linked to the actress, her mother clarified: “The five challans under Nandinee ’s name were due to the actions of her driver — not because she was driving the vehicle herself.”

Despite the backlash, the family insists they are willing to meet and support Samiul’s family. “We will approach them once the legal process is complete. We are still prepared to offer any kind of help,” she said.

Today morning, Samiul’s body was taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for postmortem. The report will play a vital role in establishing the exact circumstances of the fatal incident.

A Tragic Loss That Sparked Statewide Fury

Samiul, a second-year student at Nalbari Polytechnic, was returning home on the night of July 25 when he was fatally struck by a high-speed vehicle. Eyewitnesses claimed the car did not stop after the impact. He succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

The All Assam Polytechnic Students’ Union (AAPSU) has since filed an FIR at Dispur Police Station, demanding legal action against the actress. The incident has united various student and youth organisations in protest across the state.

Career Fallout for the Actress

In response to the controversy, Rajdhani Theatre has terminated Nandinee Kashyap’s two-year performance contract. The production house issued a formal statement saying:

“The image and credibility of Rajdhani Theatre are of utmost importance to us. In view of the current circumstances, we have decided to cancel our contract with Nandinee Kashyap.”

Film Industry Reaction

Members of the Assamese film fraternity have also reacted. Veteran actor Ravi Sarma, who recently starred alongside Nandinee in the film Rudra, expressed his sorrow on social media. “The loss of a young life is heartbreaking. Let the law take its course. Justice must prevail,” he posted.