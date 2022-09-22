Assamese Artist Nil Pawan Baruah Admitted To GMCH In Poor Health

Popular Assamese artist Nil Pawan Baruah was admitted to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday after suffering from fever for the past few days.

According to reports, the artist was admitted at around 11.20 pm with high fever for the last 13 days.

Hospital authorities informed that his oral intake has decreased since the last 10 days and he has been feeling drowsy for the last four days.

Baruah has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) where following examinations, fine creps in his left hemithorax was discovered, doctors informed.

Meanwhile, he is being treated under the supervision of Dr. Anjana Devee.

Tests further revelead that he has been afebrile and drowsy. The hospital authorities further informed that they plan to shift him to 64 ICU on the fourth floor of BN 14.