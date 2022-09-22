Assam CM To Hand Out Appointment Letters To 11,202 Candidates On Sep 23

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will distribute appointment letters to over 11 thousand people in various government departments on September 23 in a step towards his promise to provide one lakh jobs in the state.

The appointment letters will be distributed at a ceremonial event to be held at the Khanapara Veterinary field in Guwahati. New appointments will be given to a total of 11,202 candidates in as many as 21 departments of the state government.

CM Sarma took to Twitter to inform that these appointments will be in addition to the already appointed 27,737 candidates.

He said, “We commit, we deliver- Major milestone in our drive to ensure one lakh jobs in Assam. Following 27,737 successful recruitments, GoA will now hand over appointment letters to 11,202 candidates in 21 govt depts on September 23, 2022, in a ceremonial function in Khanapara, Guwahati.”