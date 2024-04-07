Assamese Entrepreneur Breaks Stereotypes with 'Poshfeet' Shoe Brand at Nandinii

In a remarkable display of entrepreneurial spirit, young Assamese individuals are challenging stereotypes and venturing into self-reliant businesses. One such inspiring example is Diya Brahma from Guwahati's Panjabari locality, whose leather brand, Poshfeet, has garnered attention at the ongoing 'Nandinii' event in Khanapara.
Traditionally, there has been a perception that Assamese people shy away from business endeavors, particularly in fields like leather-making. However, Diya Brahma's initiative is shattering these misconceptions.
Poshfeet, one of the participating shops at the 'Nandinii' event, showcases a diverse range of leather shoes, sandals, jewelry, and other items. What sets Poshfeet apart is its commitment to quality craftsmanship. Despite being in its nascent stage, the feedback from customers has been overwhelmingly positive.
Operating primarily from her residence in Panjabari in Guwahati, Diya Brahma oversees every aspect of the business, from production to marketing. While raw materials are sourced from Punjab and other parts of the country, the manufacturing of shoes and sandals takes place at a factory along National Highway 37.
Embracing the digital age, Poshfeet has capitalized on online shopping platforms, making their products accessible nationwide. Customers can also purchase directly from Brahma's residence or contact them via Instagram for online orders.
What's particularly commendable is Brahma's determination to expand the business, with plans to introduce leather shoes and sandals for women in the near future. The success of Poshfeet reflects not only Brahma's entrepreneurial prowess but also the changing landscape of business in Assam.
The 'Nandinii' event serves as a platform for enterprising women like Diya Brahma to showcase their products and receive the recognition they deserve. By encouraging and supporting such initiatives, 'Nandinii' aims to empower women entrepreneurs and foster economic growth in the region.
As Poshfeet continues to evolve and gain the trust of customers, it holds the potential to become a household name in the footwear industry. With Brahma's determination and the support of platforms like 'Nandinii', the future looks promising for Assamese entrepreneurship.