Nandinii Workshops Draw Enthusiastic Response

A magical atmosphere enveloped the last day of the ‘Nandinii’ event as children gathered for an enchanting experience at the Khanapara Indoor Stadium. Following a successful painting competition earlier in the day, young artists eagerly participated in a captivating magic art on any surface workshop facilitated by Priyanka Barua.
Despite the workshop's limited seating capacity, the fervent interest displayed by the students conveyed a positive message. Priyanka Barua, the facilitator, was thrilled by the enthusiastic turnout, personally guiding each participant through the intricacies of the art form.
Reflecting on the day's events, Baruah expressed her joy, stating, "My workshop on Magic art on any surface received a very good response. Many students had participated in the workshop, thus, I am really happy to be part of the Nandinii event."
Approximately 25 students engaged in the workshop, discovering the versatility of transferring art onto various surfaces such as wood, cloth, and phone covers. Utilizing photo sheets or wooden bases, participants delved into the realm of creative expression through this unique art form.
In addition to the magic art workshop, other creative endeavors captivated attendees' attention. Workshops on hand-made painted pen stands by Sampurna Choudhury, terracotta by Imaginary Canvas, and Chunky Rugs by Nomita Doley received overwhelming participation.
Abhishek Dey, the founder of Imaginary Canvas, highlighted the organization's commitment to women's empowerment through their terracotta workshop. "Our main motto is women empowerment," he emphasized, elaborating on the intricate techniques involved in working with terracotta.
Sampurna Choudhury shared her enthusiasm for showcasing her hand-painted pen stands, noting the platform provided by NandinIi for artists to exhibit their works on a larger scale.
Nomita Doley, in her workshop on Chunky Rugs, emphasized the practicality of the art form as a source of income for housewives. Participants learned to create versatile chunky rugs suitable for various household items, including cushion covers, mattresses, and shawls, with the potential for sale.
As the day unfolded with creativity and camaraderie, the Nandini Mela continued to serve as a vibrant hub of artistic expression and cultural celebration.