Assamese Singer Sudakshina Sarma Undergoes Surgery at GMCH

Noted Assamese Singer Sudakshina Sarma, younger sister of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, has successfully undergone leg surgery at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Saturday.

It may be mentioned that she fell down in bathroom and sustained severe injury in one leg and was admitted to the hospital on September 29.

At first, the doctors said Sudakshina will recover without any surgery however, later they decided to perform the surgery.

Meanwhile, following the successful surgery, the noted singer is kept under observation at ICU for two days.

Later, she will be shifted to general ward and will remain at the hospital until full recovery.

At present, the doctors informed her condition is stable.

Sudakshina Sarma was born at Guwahati in the year 1934 and is the younger sister of Dr Bhupen Hazarika and elder sister of Late Jayanta Hazarika.