A terrible fire broke out at an oil field in Assam’s Duliajan area of Dibrugarh district on Saturday.

The incident occurred at UPS in Balijan area of Oil India Limited.

The fire broke out in an oil storage pond attached to the Oil UPS and later spread to the wider area.

Two fire brigades arrived at the spot and managed to extinguish the fire after an hour of continuous efforts.

Meanwhile, the damage caused by the fire is yet to be ascertained.