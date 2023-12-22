Assam's Agriculture & Irrigation Depts to Unite for Farmers' Welfare

In a bid to boost Assam's farmer community, a special joint ministerial-level meeting was held between Housing & Urban Affairs and Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal and Agriculture Minister Atul Bora in Guwahati's Janata Bhawan on Friday.
In the meeting, several important decisions were taken to enhance the coordination and cooperation between the two departments. The meeting was attended by senior officials of both departments.
The key decisions taken in the meeting are:
* Both the Agriculture and Irrigation departments will utilize each other's infrastructure and technology to implement various schemes that share a common goal
* As per the advice of the Agriculture Department, the Irrigation Department will take up projects in specific areas and similarly, the Agriculture Department will encourage the farming community in the areas covered by the Irrigation Department's project to cultivate two or more crops in a year
* At the field level, officials of the two departments will work in close coordination and senior officials of both departments will conduct joint review meetings every month
* As ministers, both Shri Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal will jointly conduct frequent visits to various areas in the state to strengthen the agricultural sector through irrigation.