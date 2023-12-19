Ashok Singhal Delivers Modi's Guarantee At Biswanath Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Assam cabinet minister Ashok Singhal on Monday attended the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Biswanath Chariali in the Biswanath district. During his visit, the minister also interacted with the beneficiaries of the welfare schemes of the central government and delivered to them the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee.
Ashok Singhal said, "The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a transformative catalyst for positive change, symbolises Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed, inclusive Bharat where the aspirations of every Bharatiya are fulfilled."
Ashok Singhal was joined by MLA Bihali Ranjit Dutta, MLA Biswanath Pramod Borthakur, the mayor of Biswanath municipality, deputy commissioner of Biswanath district, and the members of self-held groups in the event.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Monday that he is committed to empowering two crore rural mothers and daughters in the country, enabling them to become self-sufficient and achieve millionaire status.
Participating in the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' (Rural Sector) at Barki Gram Sabha in the Sevapuri block during his two-day visit to Kashi, the Prime Minister, accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, presented certificates to millionaires Chanda Devi and Manisha Devi.
Union Minister and former Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal expressed that the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra represents a commitment by Prime Minister Modi to a revitalized India.
PM Modi previously engaged in a virtual interaction and delivered a speech to the recipients of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.
During the event, the Prime Minister initiated the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram.