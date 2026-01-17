‘Assam’s Culture Is India’s Pride’: PM Modi at Grand Bagurumba Dwhou

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the grand Bagurumba Dwhou cultural programme at Sarusajai, marking what leaders described as a historic moment for Assam and the Bodo community. The Prime Minister was warmly welcomed at the venue by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma amid massive public participation.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma began his speech by remembering Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma and raising the slogan “Jai Boro Harini.” He said the Bagurumba dance represents the soul of Assam’s culture and that the day would be remembered as a milestone in history.

Recalling prominent Bodo leaders including Kalicharan Brahma, Sitanath Brahma Choudhury, and Upendra Nath Brahma, the Chief Minister said Bodoland has today transformed into an “island of peace.” He noted that Bagurumba has already received national recognition and added that the dance form would soon be showcased on the global stage. “For many in Guwahati, this is the first time they are witnessing Bagurumba. This is an emotional and historic moment for all of us,” Sarma said.

CM Sarma, in his address, said the Bodo community is a symbol of pride for the entire country. He said it was the first time such a massive cultural programme had been organised by the Bodo community and noted that people across India and the world were watching the event on television. “We took Bihu to the world, showcased Jhumur, and today we will take Bagurumba to the global stage,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi, who began his speech in Assamese and Bodo, extended Magh Bihu greetings to the people of the state. He said it was his good fortune to witness Bodo culture so closely, adding that no Prime Minister had attended such an event earlier.

“Assam’s culture is India’s pride,” the Prime Minister said, noting that the BJP government accorded classical language status to Assamese and associate language status to Bodo. He also mentioned the declaration of a government holiday for Bathou Puja and the installation of statues of Lachit Borphukan and Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma during the BJP’s tenure.

Recalling Assam’s troubled past, Modi said the place that once echoed with gunshots is now filled with the sweet sounds of kham and sifung. “Where there was fear and instability, today there is music, dance and celebration. This is not just Assam’s achievement, but the success of the entire nation,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the Bodo Accord has opened a new chapter of peace, with Bodo youth choosing development over violence. He also praised the role of young people in Assam’s growth and said the double-engine government has fulfilled the responsibility entrusted by the people.

Taking a sharp swipe at the Congress, Modi accused the party of neglecting Assam’s culture and dividing society. He alleged that the Congress had opposed the Bharat Ratna for Bhupen Hazarika, criticised projects like semiconductor manufacturing, and ignored the aspirations of Bodoland for decades. “Congress never listened to Bodoland’s voice. They only used the region when it suited them,” he said.

