PM Modi at Sarusajai: Pays Homage to Cultural Legends, Plays Traditional Serja

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Sarusajai Stadium amid tight security and massive public enthusiasm, marking a key moment in his two-day visit to Assam.

Advertisment

Thousands of people lined the roads from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport at Borjhar to Sarusajai, greeting the Prime Minister as his convoy made its way through the city.

At the start of the grand cultural programme at Sarusajai, Prime Minister Modi paid floral tributes to legendary Assamese cultural icon Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, acknowledging his enduring contribution to Assam’s cultural and intellectual heritage.

The Prime Minister also paid homage to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma by offering respects to his portrait, underlining the Centre’s recognition of the Bodo leader’s role in shaping peace, identity, and social reform in the region.

In a symbolic gesture celebrating indigenous culture, Prime Minister Modi played the traditional Bodo musical instrument serja, drawing applause from the audience and cultural performers present at the venue.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Guwahati for Two-Day Assam Visit