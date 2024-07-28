Assam's Heartthrob Zubeen Garg Hospitalized Due to Sudden Illness

Assam’s singing sensation and heartthrob Zubeen Garg fell ill unexpectedly and is currently receiving treatment at the Nemcare Hospital on Sunday. According to reports, doctors have provided initial medical care to stabilize his condition.
Union Minister Pabitra Margherita, currently in Guwahati, visited Nemcare Hospital to check on Zubeen Garg, who was recently hospitalized due to a sudden illness. Speaking to the media, Margherita expressed optimism about Zubeen's recovery, saying, "Zubeen will recover soon. Everyone is praying for him and sending their blessings. There is no cause for much concern."
It is worth mentioning that last November, Zubeen Garg was hospitalized in Guwahati's Nemcare Hospital due to illness. Initially monitored closely in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), he was released after making a good recovery.
Earlier in 2020, Zubeen Garg was hospitalized after he suddenly fell ill while participating in a special function at Gauhati Town Club. Again in 2021, he was admitted to a private hospital in Guwahati due to health issues related to high blood pressure, according to doctors.
In 2022, the singer faced another health scare and was hospitalized in Assam’s Dibrugarh. He sustained a minor head injury due to physical illness and had a seizure following an epileptic fit, which required stitches on his head.
The repeated health issues have been a concern for his fans, who are now anxiously waiting for updates on his current condition and praying for his speedy recovery.