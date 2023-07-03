Assam’s Noted Singer Sudakshina Sarma’s Family Donates Her Eyes Before Cremation

“On examination (O/E) she had a Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) of 11/15 with decreased sensorium. She had clinical evidence of Pneumonia with multiple pressure sores and was provisionally diagnosed with Pneumonia with Sepsis. She was shifted immediately to ICU and was managed with Antibiotics and supportive care. She also had past history of total hip replacement 30 years back. Fracture shaft of femur-operated in 2022 and CVA (ICH). However, despite of best treatment and care, she expired on July 3 at 8.25 am,” the medical report reads.