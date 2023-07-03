Assam’s Noted Singer Sudakshina Sarma’s Family Donates Her Eyes Before Cremation

Noted singer Sudakshina Sarma, sister of Bhupen Hazarika who passed away after suffering from various illnesses at the age of 85 wished to donate her eyes after her death. Her family fulfilled her desire before her cremation on Monday.
The family before her cremation donated her eyes to the Gauhati Medical College Eye Bank so that someone else could see this world with her beautiful eyes.
Informing about the matter, Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) Superintendent, Abhijit Sarma shared an acknowledgment receipt thanking the family for their noble and humanitarian gesture towards the blind people.
Superintendent Abhijit Sarma also shared a medical report of the veteran singer where it was learnt that Sudakshina Sarma was admitted to GMCH under Department of Plastic Surgery on June 23, 2023 with complaint of multiple pressure sores following which medicine consultation was taken on the same day.
“On examination (O/E) she had a Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) of 11/15 with decreased sensorium. She had clinical evidence of Pneumonia with multiple pressure sores and was provisionally diagnosed with Pneumonia with Sepsis. She was shifted immediately to ICU and was managed with Antibiotics and supportive care. She also had past history of total hip replacement 30 years back. Fracture shaft of femur-operated in 2022 and CVA (ICH). However, despite of best treatment and care, she expired on July 3 at 8.25 am,” the medical report reads.
Born in Guwahati as Nirupama Hazarika in the year 1934, Sudakshina Sarma was the younger sister of 'Xudhakontho' Dr Bhupen Hazarika and the elder sister of Jayanta Hazarika.
After her marriage to lyricist and music composer Dileep Sarma, her father-in-law had given her the name 'Sudakshina'.
Some of her famous songs include Kotha Aru Xur, Jetuka Bolere, Xaratkalor Rati and many more. She will forever be loved and remembered for her contributions.