BREAKING: Noted Assamese Singer Sudakshina Sarma No More

Noted Assamese singer, Sudakshina Sarma has passed away after suffering from various illnesses at the age of 89. She breathed her last on Monday, July 3.
According to reports, the time of her death was recorded at 8.25 am. Sudakshina Sarma had been suffering from aspiration pneumonia with sepsis and pressure sores.
Born in Guwahati as Nirupama Hazarika in the year 1934, Sudakshina Sarma was the younger sister of 'Xudhakontho' Dr Bhupen Hazarika and the elder sister of Jayanta Hazarika.
After her marriage to lyricist and music composer Dileep Sarma, her father-in-law had given her the name 'Sudakshina'.
Some of her famous songs include Kotha Aru Xur, Jetuka Bolere, Xaratkalor Rati and many more.
In October last year, Sudakshina Sarma successfully underwent a leg surgery at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after falling down in her bathroom and sustaining severe injuries.
Her condition was stable following the surgery, doctors had informed.
However, she had been ill for a long time and had been hospitalized under observation. After prolonged battle, the singer.
She will forever be loved and remembered for her contributions. Meanwhile, it has also come to the fore that the singer has donated all of her organs and had an agreement with Ellora Vigyan Mancha, an NGO working for organ donation in Guwahati, for the same.