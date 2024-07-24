"No Foul Play Suspected in Disappearance of Music Director Ramen Baruah": CP Diganta Barah

In a surprising turn of events, Assamese music director Ramen Baruah was noted to have gone missing, prompting a detailed investigation by the Guwahati Police. Police Commissioner Diganta Barah addressed the media on Wednesday, sharing significant findings from the preliminary investigation into Baruah's sudden disappearance.
Baruah was last seen near the banks of the Brahmaputra River, close to the Gauhati High Court, at approximately 10:09 am on Monday. Commissioner Barah revealed that Baruah left his home willingly and was last tracked to the riverbank. The investigation has uncovered that Baruah was experiencing personal and family-related distress, which may have contributed to his emotional state at the time of his disappearance.
The Commissioner stated, "There is no indication that any outsider was involved in this silent incident. Baruah was unhappy with some personal and family matters. There is a hypothesis that he may have been somewhat restless and emotional during that time. We do not have any evidence suggesting he left the riverbank after arriving there, leading us to believe he might have fallen into the water."
The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been deployed to conduct extensive search operations in the Brahmaputra River, under the suspicion that Baruah may have fallen into the water. In addition, Baruah's mobile phone was found to be switched off at 10:09 pm on the same day, adding to the concern.
The police have also involved Baruah's daughter in the investigation, citing family-centric dissatisfaction as a possible factor in his disappearance.
Earlier on Tuesday, renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, alongside the Latasil police, has actively participated in the search efforts. Their search has covered several key locations, including Lachit Ghat, Kamakhya Temple, Shukreshwar Devalaya, Bhootnath Temple, and Uzan Bazar Ghat, but Baruah’s whereabouts remain unknown.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had expressed his concern over the situation and directed Commissioner Barah to mobilize all available resources to locate the missing music director.
As the search continues, the city police commissioner Diganta Barah remains hopeful for Baruah's safe return.