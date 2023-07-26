Guwahati: ‘ASTC City Cab’ Begins Operations from Today

Guwahati’s first ever app-based city cab service ‘ASTC City Cab’ started its operations on Wednesday.
Assam transport minister Parimal Suklabaidya informing this through Twitter wrote, “GoA’s own cab service 𝑨𝑺𝑻𝑪 𝘾𝙄𝙏𝙔 𝘾𝘼𝘽𝙎 is now active on the streets of Guwahati!”
As per reports, the app is trustworthy and customers will be able to avail it due to low fares and zero cancellation prices. Customers will now be able to download the app to avail the cab services.
On June 26, the ‘ASTC city cab’ service was launched by the Government of Assam and operated on a trial run for a month.
As many as 50,000 cabs will be employed under this cab service, sources said. The service will also benefit the drivers as they will not have to pay any commission for each ride to the app except Rs. 12.50 per day.
As per sources, the services of this app will spread till the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI). The cab service will also offer long-distance transportation catering to the convenience and safety of the passengers.
Adding to this, they also promise zero trip cancellation by drivers, safety measures like Panic Button for emergencies, Hotline Button for Airport trips and an AI Chatbot Helpdesk for queries.
Drivers, on the other hand, will be able to register on the app from today itself. Meanwhile, customers will also be able to download the app after the trail of one month.