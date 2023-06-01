ASTC Buses Entering Guwahati Told To Refrain Using Maligaon Route

All Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) sub-urban and long distance buses coming into Guwahati have been directed to reach the Rupnagar depot through National Highway 37 via either Lokhora, Garchuk, Beltola or Khanapara, according to a notification from the office of the deputy commissioner, Kamrup metropolitan district on Thursday.
The official order dated June 1 mentioned that all long-distance buses coming into Guwahati should refrain from entering through Maligaon area in light of the traffic congestion in the area due to the undergoing flyover construction.
The fresh orders are set to come into force from Friday (June 2) onwards.
The order read, “Whereas the construction of flyover at Maligaon area is going on and the city is facing tremendous congestion in that area, so the buses of ASTC, coming from Sub-Urban & long distant places are to reach Rupnagar depot through National Highway-37 via Garchuk or Lokhora or Beltola or Khanapara to avoid undue congestion w.e.f 02,06.2023.”
A copy of the order was shared on Twitter by the official handle of the Kamrup Metro DC office. The post read, "Advisory for kind information of citizens, commuters and concerned stakeholders."