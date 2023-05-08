ASTC Land in Paltan Bazar to be Transferred to Railway Dept

Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) land in Paltanbazar will be transferred to Railway Authority for the construction of a second entry gate to the Guwahati Railway Station to ease the issues of passengers travelling to the station. The approval was made in the weekly cabinet meeting of the state on Monday.
The total land area that will be given to the railway authorities is 4 bigha, 4 katha and 19 lessa.
ASTC will receive an equal value of land on EVL (Equitable Value of Land) basis at Railway’s Jalukbari land and depreciated value of its existing office structures at Paltan Bazar.
The following will be the benefits with the construction of second entry point:
Provide an entry to Guwhati Railway Station from Paltanbazar
Improve passenger facilities and decongest the Paltanbazar Area
New state-of-the-art Railway Terminal in Assam
In the meeting, it was decided that a new notification will be issued for the government employees where it would be stated that the recruits will have to work in separate departments from now on.
The cabinet approved the Assam Mobility of Employees of State Government and Other establishment (For Optimum Utilisation of Available Manpower for Efficiency) Ordinance, 2023 which will provide mobility of Government establishment employees for alternative duties to another State establishment, by way of deputation or by secondment basis within and outside the state, in posts having the same pay scale and grade pay for a period as may be specified by the government.
It stated that the provisions of the Ordinance will be applicable to employees appointed after the issue of the ordinance that means existing employees shall not come under the purview of the ordinance.
The third key decision taken in the cabinet meeting is to boost forensic science sector with the approval to sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Government of Assam and National Forensic Science University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, Gujarat that will ensure the establishment of an off-site campus of NFSU near Changsari in Northe Guwahati, which in the interim would function from a Transit campus in Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
It said the proposed off-site campus of NFSU, Assam will have state-of-the-art equipment to analyse DNA, facilitate and promote studies and research and achieve excellence in the field of Forensic Science in conjunction with Applies Behavioural Science Studies, Law, Criminology and other allied areas and technology and other related fields.
In the weekly cabinet meeting, approval was given to the proposed collaboration between Government of Assam and Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie regarding the specialised training of State Civil Service (SCS) officers for a duration of one month, to be conducted under ‘Parvatmala Programme’ of LBSNAA.
To honour the sacrifice of ex-servicemen, the cabinet has made special concessions for them in acquisition of land property.
It approved 75 percent exemption of registration fees for acquisition of one residential property (either land, land+house or apartment) by ex-Servicemen or spouses of deceased ex-Servicemen. They can avail this facility only once in a lifetime.
Around 11,000 beneficiaries (9,000 existing + 2,000 for 2021-22) and from next year onwards approximately 2,000 ex-Servicemen/their families will be benefited from this facility.