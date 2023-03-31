Assam Govt Hikes DA to 42% | Check Key Cabinet Decisions

Cabinet ministers of the Assam Government held a weekly cabinet meeting at the Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Friday where key decisions were taken.

A host of decisions pertaining to raising loan for rural infrastructure development, hike in DA, implementing 1,000 MW solar power plant and land settlement in favor of indigenous landless families.

The key decisions taken during the cabinet meeting today are:

Hike in DA

· Dearness Allowance/Dearness Relief to serving All India Service (AIS) officers of Assam-Meghalaya cadre under Govt of Assam/ AIS Pensioners/ serving State Govt Employees/State Govt Pensioners/Family Pension Holders/ Extraordinary Pension Holders to be hiked from existing 38% to 42% with effect from 1st January 2023

· Revision of Dearness Allowance/Dearness Relief done as per Assam Services (ROP) Rules, 2017

· State Govt infusing additional Rs 79.57 cr per month for enhanced Dearness Allowances.

Land to Indigenous Families

· Land settlement in favour of 760 indegenous families indigenous landless families residing in various districts for home stead purposes

· Settlement premium payable by prospective settlement holders to be as applicable on the date of SDLAC meeting recommending the settlement

· This will provide relief to indigenous landless families who have long been awaiting land settlement besides improving administrative efficiency

Improving Power Sector

· 1,000 MW Solar Power Plant under Mukhya Mantri Sauro Shakti Prokolpo on Engineering Procurement & Construction (EPC) mode by Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL) at an estimated project cost of 4,000 cr

· In-principle approval for State Counterpart Funding of 20 % share, i.e., Rs 800 cr against the project under EAP

· MD, APDCL authorized to invite bids and carry out other procedural formalities for implementation of the project in Karbi Anglong district

Benefits

• Generate an estimated 1988 MU of energy per year

• To also act as a prime mover to expedite Act East policy

• To contribute towards fulfillment of SDG 2030 goals of India, i.e., Goal7:Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all and Goal8:Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economy

• To contribute towards fulfillment of Renewable Power Obligations (RPO) and enhance State's energy security

Nod to Raising Infra Loan

· To strengthen State Govt’sefforts to upgrade infrastructure, approval to raising Rs 2,031.14 cr loan from NABARD for sanctioned projects under RIDF XXVlll

Projects

• Upgrade of rural roads-110

• Road over bridge-1

• Road-cum-embankments-58

• Flood protection projects-38

• Fishery projects (additional infrastructure in departmental fish farm)-23

Benefits

• Approximately 21.3 lakh people across 1,414 villages to benefit

• Around 1,08,176 hectares of land, including people habiting the area, to get protection

• Fishery projects to benefit around 500 farmers