ASTC to Operate CNG Buses in Guwahati from Next Year

The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) is all set to roll out Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses from next year in Guwahati.

As per reports, the CNG bus project will be implemented by the ASTC under the Guwahati Smart City Project.

Earlier, the state government had taken a policy decision to operate 100 CNG buses in Guwahati and a tender for the same was floated.

Later, after the bidding buses, Tata Motors recently brought 68 CNG buses to the state while the remaining 32 vehicles will be delivered shortly.

These buses will run in a phased manner and two filing stations have been set up for providing CNG to the new buses.

The two filling stations are at the ISBT at Betkuchi and the other one at Ulubari.

The buses will be made operational to reduce pollution and save money on purchasing considerably more expensive fuel.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that electric buses and 100 CNG buses would replace diesel-run city buses.

He also informed that the government has plans to replace all the city buses of the city with electric and CNG buses within one-year completion of his government.