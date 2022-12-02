DU Ragging Case: High-Level Committee Holds Meeting

The Dibrugarh University Anti-Ragging Committee meeting was held in connection to Anand Sarma’s ragging case wherein an accused gave statement to the committee virtually.

According to sources, the high level committee meeting was held from 11 am on Friday.

The committee didn’t disclose the name of the accused who gave the statement virtually.

The committee said that five other students will testify on Saturday in connection to the case.

Meanwhile, the committee could not reach the accused in jail as the prison authorities did not allow them to meet them for statement.

The committee further took statement from Registrar, Warden, teachers and security guards.

Moreover, the Vice Chancellor of the university Prof. Jiten Hazarika will deliver a statement in the evening.

The anti-ragging committee will submit the report on Saturday.