At Nandinii Monalisa Borthakur Pioneers Indigenous Superfoods & Community Building

In the wake of recent events, Monalisa Borthakur has emerged as a trailblazer in Assam's food industry with her innovative venture, 'Ambigold Manoroma Foods Private Limited'. The company's ethos revolves around community building while commercializing indigenous functional food products tailored for urban consumers in the state.
Established just three and a half years ago, Ambigold has rapidly expanded its network, initially starting with two contractual farmers and now boasting a family of over 150 direct farmers and 400 indirect farmers. Borthakur recounted their humble beginnings, launching with a single product, 'Brown Rice', in 2020, and subsequently diversifying their portfolio to include seven to eight products. The company is now delving into technology to enhance their range of processed food products.
At the heart of Ambigold's offerings are superfood products rich in multiple nutrients, challenging the conventional wisdom of relying on singular food items for nutritional needs. Borthakur advocates for the adoption of superfoods, such as red rice, black rice, and their latest venture, purple rice, developed in collaboration with Assam Agriculture University, boasting an impressive 300% to 400% fiber content. She emphasized the drawbacks of consuming white rice, citing its high carbohydrate content and minimal nutritional value.
Ambigold's products are readily available both online and offline, providing accessibility to a wide consumer base. However, Borthakur also shed light on the challenges she faces as a female agripreneur, reflecting on her dissatisfaction while working in Delhi despite her background in finance. Upon returning to Assam, her passion for health and wellness, coupled with over 15 years of experience as a certified Yoga practitioner, led her to identify a gap in the market for organized food products in the region.
In a landscape where organized food product initiatives are scarce, Monalisa Borthakur's Ambigold Manoroma Foods stands as a beacon of innovation, promoting sustainable agriculture, community empowerment, and holistic nutrition in Assam and beyond.