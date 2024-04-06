Nandinii Highlights Indigenous Industries Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Assam

An awareness meeting focusing on women's medium and small enterprises took center stage today at 'Nandinii,' an event organized in Khanapara. This initiative, conducted in collaboration with Toyota under the auspices of Pratidin Events and Stoic Studios, aimed to shed light on the burgeoning sector of women entrepreneurs. Rupa Taikam, Deputy Manager, and Musukh Boro, Manager of the Materials Section at Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Bongaigaon, spearheaded the informative session.
IOCL Bongaigaon took a moment to commend Smitakshi B. Goswami, Director of Pratidin Time, for her commendable efforts in supporting women entrepreneurs. This acknowledgment highlighted the importance of fostering an environment conducive to the growth of women-led enterprises.
Pranab Sharma, a senior consultant at the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, delivered a compelling address, delving into crucial issues facing small women entrepreneurs. Sharma's focus lay on the promotion of indigenous and traditional methods and products native to Assam. He emphasized the need to overcome conservative mindsets that often hinder progress in the region. Drawing attention to Assam's pat-muga and bell-metal industries, Sharma underscored the significance of preserving and promoting these traditional crafts.
Highlighting societal norms, Sharma pointed out historical hesitations, such as fears in Sualkuchi regarding the dispersion of pat-muga craftsmanship through marriages outside the community. Similarly, challenges were highlighted in transporting large bell-metal 'Sarais,' hindering their accessibility as gifts, especially in constrained spaces like airports.
Sharma proposed a solution to boost demand by advocating for the production of miniature 'Sarais,' which would address logistical hurdles and elevate the industry's appeal. Furthermore, he lauded the weavers of Sualkuchi for their dedication to traditional loom-based techniques, showcasing a reluctance to embrace modern technology.
The awareness meeting served as a platform to champion the resilience and innovation of women entrepreneurs while advocating for the preservation and advancement of Assam's rich artisanal heritage.