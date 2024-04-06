Nandinii Highlights Indigenous Industries Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Assam

Pranab Sharma, a senior consultant at the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, delivered a compelling address, delving into crucial issues facing small women entrepreneurs. Sharma's focus lay on the promotion of indigenous and traditional methods and products native to Assam. He emphasized the need to overcome conservative mindsets that often hinder progress in the region. Drawing attention to Assam's pat-muga and bell-metal industries, Sharma underscored the significance of preserving and promoting these traditional crafts.