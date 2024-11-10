ATM Card Swapping Ring Busted by Guwahati Police; Suspects Targeted Elderly Victims

A team from the Gorchuk Police Station, part of the West Guwahati Police District, successfully dismantled a gang involved in ATM card swapping following a credible tip-off. Three members of the group were arrested, including Amirul Ali (26) and Injamumul Khan (23), along with a minor, all hailing from Barpeta.
During the operation, the police recovered 20 ATM cards with various account details, 8 SIM cards, and an ATM swipe machine from the suspects' bags. The gang primarily targeted elderly individuals, swapping their ATM cards and stealing their money.
The successful bust marks a significant step in combating financial fraud and protecting the community. Further investigations are underway to determine if more individuals were involved in the operation.