Assam: 2 Held for Theft Attempt at Nagaon Paper Mill

Two thieves were apprehended while they tried to sneak into the Nagaon Paper Mill in Assam’s Jagiroad on Friday.

The two thieves have been identified as Sulaiman Ali and Mahibur Rahman, both residents of Jagiroad’s Ghunusa gaon.

As per reports, the thieves were caught red-handed when they entered the paper mill premises through the boundary wall to steal some valuable equipment.

The security guards resorted to blank firing on the thieves after they tried to escape. However, the guards caught hold of the thieves after chasing them for a while.

The duo was then handed over to the Jagiroad Police.

