Attempted Land Grab in Guwahati's Lokhra Thwarted by Prompt Police Intervention

In a brazen act of land grabbing, a group of individuals reportedly made an audacious attempt to seize the parking lot of the Critical Care Hospital and Research Institute in Guwahati's Lokhra. Utilizing a JCB, they demolished the wall surrounding the parking area in a bid to encroach upon the hospital's property.
Upon receiving information from the hospital authorities, Basistha police swiftly responded to the scene. The timely arrival of the police team prompted the 50-member group of land grabbers to flee, thwarting their nefarious plans.
It is noteworthy that this is not the first time that such an incident has occurred at the hospital premises. The same group of individuals had previously attempted to seize the land in the parking lot, indicating a persistent threat to the hospital's property.
In the aftermath of the incident, the police seized the JCB, along with bamboos and tin sheets that were allegedly brought to the site to aid in the land grab.
The strong reaction from the local community in Lokhra underscores the gravity of the situation and the widespread concern over such brazen acts of encroachment.
A case has been filed with the Basistha police in connection with the attempted land grab, signaling the commencement of legal proceedings against the perpetrators.