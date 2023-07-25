Auto Driver Bludgeoned To Death In Guwahati

An auto rickshaw driver was allegedly bludgeoned to death by another driver following an altercation between the duo in Guwahati’s Ganeshpara area on Monday night.
Sources said that the deceased man, identified as Pinku Das, was bludgeoned to death with a stone by another rickshaw driver following an altercation. The reason behind the escalation is yet to be ascertained.
The accused has been identified as Tarasan Ali.
It is learned that the duo had consumed alcohol and a brawl erupted between the duo for reasons currently unknown. The situation turned fatal as Ali, in a fit of rage, grabbed a medium-sized stone from the road and mercilessly battered him, killing him on the spot.
Following the incident, Fatasil police were informed and the accused was subsequently arrested.
A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against him. Further questioning is on.
