Tension Prevails After Irate Locals Kill Cattle Rustler in Assam’s Morigaon

Tensions prevailed in Ahatguri area under Assam’s Morigaon after cattle rustler was beaten to death by irate locals on Tuesday.
According to sources, the angered locals thrashed three persons whom they suspected to be cattle rustlers.
After receiving information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot to intervene and control the situation, however, in a fit of rage, the irate mob attacked them taking law in their hands. They were seen pelting stones at the police who tried to rescue the rustlers from the mob before anything worse or untoward situation arose.
In the incident, one rustler, identified as Saddam Hussain, died on the spot while two others, Billal Ali and Mizarul Haque, sustained grievous injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition for immediate medical attention.
Moreover, one of the police officials present at the spot also sustained injuries after the locals pelted stones on them.
The police said, “We reached the spot after receiving information of locals attacking three individuals and noticed that they sustained severe injuries. We intervened and appealed the locals to hand over the rustlers to us and assured them that we will investigate the matter thoroughly but they were so in a fit of rage ignored our request and started beating them more. Later we rescued the three individuals of whom one died. The angered locals also attacked us in which one of the officials sustained injuries.”