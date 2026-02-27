While Serving Eviction Notice, Cops Attacked, Injured in Azara; 16 Held

Tensions escalated in Azara on the outskirts of Guwahati on Friday after government officials and police personnel were attacked while informing residents about an impending eviction drive on alleged encroached land. The clash occurred in Bongara Islampur near National Highway 37 under Azara police station limits, leaving several security personnel injured and prompting heightened security measures.

According to initial reports, the village head, accompanied by government officials and police, had reached the locality to notify residents about the proposed eviction. The land in question is alleged to have been encroached upon.

What Triggered Violence

Officials were reportedly serving notices for the upcoming eviction when tensions flared. During the confrontation, locals allegedly attacked the team and resorted to stone pelting.

Several police personnel sustained injuries in the clash. Police vehicles present at the site were also damaged in the violence. The injured officials and police personnel were shifted for medical treatment soon after the incident.

Security Tightened, 16 Arrested

In response to the unrest, paramilitary forces were deployed in the area to prevent further escalation. Police launched an operation and arrested at least 16 individuals in connection with the attack.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the development, stating that security arrangements in the region have been strengthened following the incident. Authorities continue to monitor the situation to maintain order.