‘How Can a CM Say This?’ Owaisi Attacks Himanta Biswa Sarma Over ‘Miya’ Remark

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has hit out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his recent remarks on the term “Miya,” accusing him of insulting and belittling the Muslim community in the state.

Addressing a public gathering, Owaisi questioned how a sitting Chief Minister could make such comments. Referring to CM Sarma’s statement, he said, “Can any Chief Minister say something like this, that if an auto-rickshaw driver is a ‘Miya’ and the fare is five rupees, you should pay only four? How small-minded is this?” Owaisi added that in Assam, the term “Miya” refers to Muslims whose ancestors were brought during British rule to work the land and who are Indian citizens, many of whom speak Bengali.

Taking aim at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Owaisi said there was a sharp contrast between the government’s big promises and its attitude on the ground. “They talk about a developed India, becoming the world’s third-largest economy, even building houses on the moon, but they hesitate to pay one rupee to an auto driver,” he remarked.

Owaisi’s comments came in response to a statement made by CM Sarma on January 29, where the Assam Chief Minister said that people who came from Bangladesh refer to themselves as “Miya.” “I didn’t give them that name; they call themselves that,” CM Sarma had said.

During his speech, Owaisi also referred to a recent incident in Uttarakhand, alleging selective targeting. He mentioned a case involving a man named Deepak Kumar, who, according to Owaisi, was targeted after he supported a 70-year-old lawyer whose shop had the word “Baba” in its name. Owaisi claimed that members of the Bajrang Dal demanded the name be removed and that Deepak was later booked by police after opposing them.

Responding to the issue, Chandra Mohan Singh, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Kotdwar, said the situation in the area was under control. He stated that police were conducting foot patrols after a dispute between two groups over a shop name in Pauri Garhwal on January 26. FIRs have been registered based on video evidence, and people have been advised not to spread rumours or sensationalise the matter on social media.

