Baby’s Death Raises Concern on Healthcare Facilities at Guwahati Hospital

The situation turned tense at the KGMT multispecialty hospital in Guwahati’s Geetanagar locality over the death of an 11-month-old baby, reports emerged on Saturday.
Allegations have been leveled against the hospital authorities for not providing the necessary healthcare facilities during treatment that led to the tragic incident.
As per reports, an 11-month-old baby was admitted to the KGMT hospital on Friday after showing symptoms of fever and cough.
An uproar erupted after the family members of the deceased child alleged the negligence of duty on the part of doctors and staff of the hospital.
Notably, various kinds of allegations have been leveled against the hospital authorities earlier too, sources said.