Cops Rescue Abducted Baby from North Bongaigaon, Maternal Aunt Arrested

A six-month old baby who went missing from Manah Kuchi area in Hajo recently was rescued by the Assam Police from the premises of Hotel Mahamaya in North Bongaigaon on Friday night.
The police also arrested the woman kidnapper who is reported to be the maternal aunt of the infant by relation.
Based on a complaint lodged by the grand-mother of the infant, the Kamrup police launched an operation and accordingly nabbed the culprit from room number 202 of the aforementioned hotel last night in North Bongaigaon.
The arrested woman kidnapper was identified as Lovita Deka.