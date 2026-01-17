Bagurumba Begins At Sarusajai In Presence of PM Modi, to Register New Record

Bagurumba, the cultural practice that is at the heart of the cultural identity of the Bodos in Assam, is set to create a new record today.

Over 10,000 artists perform Bagurumba in the presence of India’s PM Narendra Modi at Sarusajai Stadium of Guwahati.

Along with the PM, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam’s minister of culture Bimal Borah, BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, central minister Pabitra Margherita, and Assam assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary are also present.

At the start of the grand cultural programme at Sarusajai, Prime Minister Modi paid floral tributes to legendary Assamese cultural icon Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, acknowledging his enduring contribution to Assam’s cultural and intellectual heritage.

The Prime Minister also paid homage to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma by offering respects to his portrait, underlining the Centre’s recognition of the Bodo leader’s role in shaping peace, identity, and social reform in the region.

In a symbolic gesture celebrating indigenous culture, Prime Minister Modi played the traditional Bodo musical instrument serja,

