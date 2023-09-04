Bajali Corruption Case: DSP Puskal Gogoi Arrested After 3 Days of Grilling

After three days of grilling, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Puskal Gogoi was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID), Assam on Sunday night in connection with the corruption case in Bajali.
According to sources, DSP Gogoi was arrested hours after former Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gayatri Sonowal and her husband Bobby Singh Sharma were arrested earlier in the day.
It may be mentioned that on September 1, the CID detained seven persons including five police officers of the Bajali Police and two drivers following bribery charges leveled against them. The five detained police officers were Puskal Gogoi, Dy SP (HQ), Bajali, SI Anup Jyoti Patiri, O/C, Patacharkuchi PS, SI (P) Debajit Giri, i/c Bhawanipur OP under Patacharkuchi PS, ASI Sasanka Das of Patacharkuchi PS, ABC Injamamul Hassan, PSO of Smti Gayatri Sonowal, the then Addl SP (HQ), Bajali. The drivers involved in the unlawful activity were Deepjoy Roy and Nabir Ahmed.
The police officer's arrest stems from allegations lodged by a supari businessman, resulting in a comprehensive investigation.
It was learned that after receiving complaint about demanding money, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam laid a trap in the first week of August, but, they couldn’t make it as the officers became cautious about it. However, the complaint was found to be prima facie true. On that basis, a criminal case was registered on August 31.