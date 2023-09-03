Bajali Corruption Case: Former ASP Gayatri Sonowal Arrested From Guwahati Residence
Former Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gayatri Sonowal was arrested from her Guwahati residence on Saturday, in connection to the Bajali Corruption case.
Following her arrest, both Gayatri Sonowal and her husband, Bobby Singh Sharma, underwent a health check-up during the night.
Subsequently, Gayatri Sonowal was kept at the women's police station in Pan Bazar overnight, while her husband, Bobby Singh Sharma, was kept at the Crime Investigation Department (CID) headquarters.
On September 1, the CID detained seven persons including five police officers of the Bajali Police and two drivers following bribery charges leveled against them. The five detained police officers were Puskal Gogoi, Dy SP (HQ), Bajali, SI Anup Jyoti Patiri, O/C, Patacharkuchi PS, SI (P) Debajit Giri, i/c Bhawanipur OP under Patacharkuchi PS, ASI Sasanka Das of Patacharkuchi PS, ABC Injamamul Hassan, PSO of Smti Gayatri Sonowal, the then Addl SP (HQ), Bajali. The drivers involved in the unlawful activity were Deepjoy Roy and Nabir Ahmed.
The police officer's arrest stems from allegations lodged by a supari businessman, resulting in a comprehensive investigation.
It is to be mentioned that after receiving complaint about demanding money, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam laid a trap in the first week of August, but, they couldn’t make it as the officers became cautious about it. However, the complaint was found to be prima facie true. On that basis, a criminal case was registered on August 31.