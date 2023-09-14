Bajali Corruption: CID, Police Conduct Raid in Guwahati’s Uzan Bazar

Continuing their search for the second MacBook, a team of Crime Investigation Department (CID) and Assam Police conducted a raid at an apartment in Guwahati’s Uzan Bazar area in connection with the Bajali corruption case on Thursday.
According to sources, the team carried out an operation at the residence of former Bajali ASP Gayatri Sonowal’s relative at Bhanu Apartment on Uzan Bazar Road in search of the second MacBook.
Earlier today, CID arrested another police official in connection with the Bajali Corruption case. The police official, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Patacharkuchi Police Station Sasanka Das, was named as an accused at the start when the matter came to light earlier this month. He was then detained by Assam CID along with four other police officers and two home guards.
Following the arrest, a huge team of CID left the head office with Sasanka Das for Beltola where they will carry out an operation at the residence of former Bajali ASP Gayatri Sonowal’s sister-in-law in search of the second Macbook.