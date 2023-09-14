Bajali Corruption: Assam CID Arrests ASI Sasanka Das

After days of grilling, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Assam arrested another police official in connection with the Bajali Corruption case on Thursday.
According to sources, the police official, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Patacharkuchi Police Station Sasanka Das, was named as an accused at the start when the matter came to light earlier this month. He was then detained by Assam CID along with four other police officers and two home guards. Today, after the end of the questioning process, he was arrested by the CID.
Following the arrest, a huge team of CID left the head office with Sasanka Das for Beltola where they will carry out an operation at the residence of former Bajali ASP Gayatri Sonowal’s sister-in-law in search for the second Macbook.
It has come to the fore that the sister-in-law of Gayatri Sonowal’s is a magistrate by profession.
Meanwhile, it is likely that Assam CID would produce Sub-Inspector (SI) Hrishikesh Das as a witness in the case. The police official had confessed all the allegations levied against him during the interrogation, sources said.
It may be mentioned that the name of SI (Border Branch) Hrishikesh Das cropped up in the case and was summoned by the CID last Tuesday.