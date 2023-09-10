Bajali Corruption Case: CID Raids Gayatri Sonowal’s Official Residence

Continuing their investigation into the Bajali corruption case, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) Assam conducted a raid at the official residence of former Bajali ASP Gayatri Sonowal in Guwahati’s Kahilipara on Sunday.
According to sources, the CID took the accused police officer to the official residence located at the 10th Assam Police Battalion (APBn) in Kahilipara and conducted a raid.
The CID thoroughly searched her residence for evidence and also examined her Honda Amaze vehicle.
During the raid, the police recovered several documents along with cash from Gayatri’s residence.
After the completion of the operation, the accused officer was taken back to CID Head Office.
Earlier on September 7, the CID, along with the Bajali Police, conducted a joint operation in Guwahati to recover the documents of Gayatri Sonowal, who was accused of corruption along with many others. The raids were carried out at House No. 4 of Jhilmil Road in Survey, which belongs to Gayatri’s mother.
The CID had also recovered a suitcase containing Rs 50 lakh from the residence of Deepjoy, the driver of the former Bajali SP Siddhartha Buragohain, who is also under investigation for his alleged involvement in the case.