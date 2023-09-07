Bajali Corruption: CID Raids Residence Of Gayatri Sonowal's Mother

The Crime Investigation Department (CID), along with the Bajali Police, conducted a joint operation in Guwahati on Thursday to recover the documents of former Bajali ASP Gayatri Sonowal, who was accused of corruption along with many others.
The raids were carried out at House No. 4 of Jhilmil Road in Survey, which belongs to Gayatri’s mother.
The CID also recovered a suitcase containing Rs 50 lakh from the residence of Deepjoy, the driver of the former Bajali SP Siddhartha Buragohain, who is also under investigation for his alleged involvement in the case.
The suitcase was brought to the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in the presence of a magistrate.
According to sources, another suitcase with Rs 16 lakh was found at the Pathsala residence of a relative of Buragohain. The total amount of money recovered from the seized suitcase and the bag was Rs 65 lakh.
The CID is probing the case of Gayatri Sonowal and Siddhartha Buragohain who were allegedly detained following bribery charges leveled against them.
This came after allegations lodged against them and many others by a supari businessman, resulting in a comprehensive investigation.