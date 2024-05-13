Bangladeshi Militants Nabbed at Paltanbazar Station in Guwahati

Two Bangladeshi militants have been apprehended at Paltanbazar station in Guwahati on Monday.
The militants identified as Bahar Miah and Rasul Haque, the detainees are reported members of Ansarullah Bangla Team, an Islamic organization in Bangladesh.
According to sources, the militants arrived in Guwahati from Gujarat via the Dwarka Express. The arrest highlights the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to curb terrorist activities and cross-border infiltration.
This incident follows closely on the heels of another security operation in Tripura, where three Bangladeshi nationals were detained on May 1. Acting on tip-offs, security forces raided a rented accommodation in Purbabazar, Dharmanagar, leading to the apprehension of the individuals.
These Bangladeshi nationals, who reportedly were engaged in various businesses while residing in rented accommodations in Dharmanagar, entered India illegally through different borders of Tripura. Indian documents recovered from the detainees suggest a complex network of illegal immigration facilitated by brokers.