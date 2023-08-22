Guwahati: Bangladeshi National Caught At Kamakhya Railway Station, Handed Over To Police

A Bangladeshi national was apprehended from the Kamakhya Railway Junction in Guwahati on Tuesday.
According to sources, the individual identified as Qasim Ahmed, entered India with fake documents.
Acting on a tip-off, the Guwahati Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) raided the Brahmaputra Mail Train, wherein they caught Qasim Ahmed without any legal document.
The authorities wasted no time and handed him over to the Assam police for further investigation.
Earlier on July 30, citizens detained as many as four suspected Bangladeshi citizens in Assam’s Cachar district.
As per initial reports, the incident took place at Gumrah village in the Cachar district of Assam. They were detained from Gumrah marketplace by the Village Defence Organization (VDO).
Those detained were identified as Mutassir Ali and Javed Ali, residents of Habijgaon in Bangladesh, along with Safiq Ali of Sylhet and Mohammad Ali of Sunamganj.