Bangladeshi Nationals Apprehended While Trying to Board Train at Guwahati Railway Station

The Government Railway Police (GRP) apprehended two illegal Bangladeshi nationals, identified as Suhag Gazi (24 years old) and Jahanara Begum (50 years old), while attempting to board a train at Guwahati railway station today around 10 am.
According to GRP officials, Suhag Gazi, son of late Nurislam Gazi, hails from Golbunia village, PO- Randha, PS- Randha, District- Bagerhat, Khulna, Bangladesh and Jahanara Begum, wife of late Nurislam Gazi, also belongs to Golbunia village with the same residential details.
The duo was captured by GRP officials as they attempted to board a train to their native village in Bangladesh via Tripura. They had entered India illegally on May 7, 2024, through the state border of West Bengal and had been residing in Bengaluru for work. Their journey to Guwahati from Bengaluru raised suspicion, leading to their arrest by GRP officials.
Both individuals have been remanded to judicial custody as per legal proceedings.