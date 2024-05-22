Two Bangladeshi Nationals Nabbed at Agartala Railway Station

In yet another significant breakthrough, two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at the Agartala railway station for entering the Indian territory without any valid documents, sources said on Wednesday.
The Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Nargis Akhter (35) and Mehedi Hassan (35), reports said.
According to sources, the duo hailed from Khulna district of Bangladesh.
The police have informed further that a specific case has been registered against the arrested nationals in the Government Railway Police station located at Agartala railway station under Indian Penal Code sections 120 (B), 370, section (A)/14(C) of the Foreigner Act 1946 and section three of IPP Act.
The two accused will be reportedly produced before the court on Wednesday.