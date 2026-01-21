Congress Calls Sikha Sarma ‘BJP’s Surrogate’, Rejects Bail Conspiracy Claim

Senior spokesperson of Congress Barnali Phukan strongly condemned controversial Sikha Sarma for her remarks against Congress's Conspiracy and Zubeen Garg, calling them “shameful and unacceptable”. She rejected Sarma’s allegation that the Congress party was behind the denial of her bail.

Reacting sharply, Phukan alleged that Sikha Sarma was acting as a “surrogate voice of the BJP,” saying the ruling party was using her to say what it could not say openly. “The BJP cannot speak such things directly, so they speak through people like Sikha Sarma,” Phukan alleged.

Terming the remarks deeply offensive, Phukan said commenting against Zubeen Garg after his death was highly condemnable. “Making such remarks after Zubeen Garg’s death is shameful and deserves strong condemnation,” she said, adding that Sarma should be kept in jail for as long as the law permits.

Phukan also dismissed Sikha Sarma’s claim that the Congress party was conspiring to deny her bail. “The Congress has always stood for justice. We have consistently raised our voice against those responsible for the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death. We will always stand with justice for Zubeen,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sikha Sarma was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Kamrup district after being detained by police in Guwahati. She was taken directly to court from the Panbazar Women Police Station.

Sarma was detained following multiple complaints over her controversial social media posts targeting the late singer, which sparked widespread outrage across Assam. While being taken to court, she alleged a political conspiracy and questioned why she was being denied bail, claiming that defamation cases are generally bailable.

“Whatever I have written, I will answer in court. I have full faith in the judiciary,” Sarma told reporters.

Earlier, Garima Saikia Garg had filed an FIR against Sikha Sarma. Based on the complaint, police registered a case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Acting on the case, the Crime Branch arrested Sikha Sarma from her residence at Nilachal Apartment, A Block, C-2, in Pakhorkuwari.

Police officials said Sarma was arrested in connection with the registered case and produced before the court as part of the legal process. Further proceedings are awaited.

