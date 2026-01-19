Assam Police Detains Sikha Sarma After FIR By Garima Garg

The Assam Police Crime Branch has detained writer Sikha Sarma for allegedly making controversial remarks on social media against late music icon Zubeen Garg.

Sarma was taken into custody from her apartment in Guwahati’s Patharquarry area a short while ago. The action followed an FIR filed earlier today by Garima Saikia Garg, wife of the late singer, accusing Sarma of posting objectionable and defamatory content on social media.

Based on the complaint, police registered Case No. 2/26 at the police station under Sections 152, 196, 299, 351, 352, 353, and 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Acting on the case, the Crime Branch detained Sikha Sarma from her residence.

Members of the All Assam Zubeen Garg Fans’ Forum were also present at Dispur Police Station to support the filing of the FIR against Sarma.

In recent days, Sikha Sarma had drawn critisism for repeatedly posting controversial comments about Zubeen Garg on social media platforms.

Further probe is on.

